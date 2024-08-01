Nikhat Zareen's Olympic campaign ends with shocking loss to China's Yu

Paris: Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) bowed out of the Olympic Games after a shock defeat to Asian Games gold-medallist Wu Yu of China here on Thursday.

The unseeded Nikhat, who was making her Games debut, struggled to find her range and lost the bout in a 5-0 verdict.

Yu, the reigning flyweight (52kg) world champion, had received an opening round bye.

Nikhat, touted as one of India's strongest medal prospects before the Games, had defeated Germany's Maxi Karina Kloetzer in her opening round.