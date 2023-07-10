Nikhil and Ronit off to flying start at Junior Boys National Boxing Championships

Itanagar, Jul 10 (PTI) Rising pugilists Nikhil Nandal and Ronit Tokas kicked off their campaign at the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championships by registering contrasting victories here on Monday.

Advertisment

In the 50kg category, Nikhil of Chandigarh ousted Bihar's Roushan Kumar in a hard-fought 4-1 victory. The fiercely contested bout witnessed a show of immense determination and talent from both pugilists but it was Nikhil's agility and attacking technique that gave him the edge over his opponent.

Contrary to Nikhil's result, Ronit (66kg) of Delhi hardly had to break a sweat as he defeated Anantha Krishna of Kerala by referee stopping the contest (RSC) verdict in round one on the opening day of the tournament.

Having got off to a strong start, Ronit continued his momentum and utilised his strength to overpower his opponent to earn a quick victory.

Advertisment

Two pugilists from Haryana, Dhruv (52kg) and Aman Dass Ahlawat (63kg) reigned supreme in their tournament openers. While Dhruv showcased his conviction to get the better of Ravi Gond of Uttar Pradesh in a 4-1 win, Aman made lightwork of Rang I Man Lamin of Meghalaya by RSC in second round of his bout.

Being at the top of his game, Arman (57kg) of Chandigarh prevailed over Reewash Rai of Sikkim with a 5-0 win.

Harshjot Singh (75kg) of Punjab put up a display of attacking supremacy as he triumphed over S. Devsaran of Tamil Nadu by RSC in the second round. PTI AH AH TAP