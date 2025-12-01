Nikhil, Ashwini shine at Ahmedabad Marathon

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 30 (PTI) Nikhil Singh and Ashvini Jadhav won the men and women open events at 9th Adani Ahmedabad Marathon that witnessed participation of 24,000 runners across categories.

The half marathon (21 km) event was won by Dharmender and Farheen Firdouse respectively. The winners of the 10km open event were Rajan Yadav and Neeta Rani.

The event had a prize pool of over ₹40 lakh. The event is recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and listed on the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS) Global Marathon Event List. PTI KHS BS BS