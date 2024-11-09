Nine-man East Bengal hold firm to hold Mohammedan, secure first point of season

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) East Bengal put on a defensive masterclass despite playing more than an hour with only nine men to hold city rivals Mohammedan Sporting Club for a goalless draw in the ISL here on Saturday.

This also ended East Bengal's nightmarish six-match losing streak of the season, opening their account in the 13-team table with one point from seven matches to remain at the bottom.

Debutants Mohammedan Sporting with five points occupied a place off the bottom.

Fresh off making quarterfinals in the AFC Challenge League, East Bengal, who had struggled to in the ISL until now, showed a new-found confidence under their new head coach Oscar Bruzon.

India star defender Anwar Ali showed his true potential, not only as a defender but also as a leader of men.

He maintained the cohesion among the backline and kept the dangerous duo of Franca and Loni Manzoki at bay throughout.

The match saw a dramatic first half for East Bengal, who were reduced to nine players after two red cards in quick succession.

The drama unfolded in the 28th minute when Nandhakumar Sekar was shown a red card for violent conduct after swinging his arm at MSC’s Amarjit Kiyam Singh.

Just moments later, Mahesh was given a second yellow for showing dissent, leaving EBFC in disarray.

Despite the setbacks, the Bruzon-coached remained compact defensively and managed to keep Mohammedan at bay.

Mohammedan Sporting had the lion's share of possession throughout the match, creating numerous chances, but was unable to break down East Bengal’s citadel.

Alexis Gomez and Franca were particularly dangerous, creating opportunities on the left, but each cross was either cleared away or denied by EB goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, who produced several key saves.

The second half saw Mohammedan continue their dominance, but East Bengal’s defensive line held firm.

Zodingliana Ralte had a chance to open the scoring in the 68th minute but blasted his volley over the bar.

Despite the constant wave of attack from MSC, East Bengal's defence stood resolute with crucial blocks and tackles from Hijazi Maher, Mohammed Rakip, and Lalchungnunga.

In the dying moments of the game, MSC earned a freekick in a dangerous position, but the delivery was cleared by EB's defenders. PTI TAP KHS