Nine players in joint lead at Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Chess

Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Nine players, including five Indians were in the lead after the eighth round in the third edition of the Maharashtra Open Chess tournament here on Saturday.

Among these nine players were Nitish Belurkar, Neelash Saha, Abhijeet Gupta, Deep Sengupta and Ayush Sharma from India.

The others in the lead were Petrosyan Manuel of Armenia, Boris Savchenko of Russia, Tornike Sanikidze and Levan Pantsulaia from Georgia.

Results A Category (8th Round): Petrosyan Manuel (6pts, ARM) drew with Savchenko, Boris (6pts, RUS); Sanikidze Tornike (6pts, GEO) drew with Pantsulaia Levan(6pts, GEO); Nitish Belurkar (6pts, GA) drew with Neelash Saha (6pts, RSPB); Abhijeet Gupta (6pts, PSPB) bt Deepan Chakkravarthy J (5.5pts,RSPB); Deep Sengupta (6pts, PSPB) bt Garv Gaur(5pts, HR); Ayush Sharma (6pts, MP) bt Manik Mikulas(5pts, SVK); Utsab Chatterjee (5.5pts, WB) drew with Akshay Borgaonkar (5.5pts, MH); Sandipan Chanda(5.5pts, WB) bt Venkatesh MR (4.5pts, PSPB); Padmini Rout (5pts, PSPB) drew with Stany GA (5pts, KA); Sammed Shete (4.5pts, MH) lost to John Veny Akkarakaran (5.5pts). PTI DDV SSC SSC