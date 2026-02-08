Nirupama smashes two national records; Bidusmita dominates junior section

Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 8 (PTI) Nirupama Devi of Railways shattered two national records en route to winning gold in the senior women's 63kg category, while Odisha's Bidusmita Bhoi dominated the junior section with a three-record haul at the National Weightlifting Championships, here on Sunday.

Nirupama produced a commanding overall lift of 221kg (94kg snatch, 127kg clean & jerk) to comfortably finish on top and rewrite the national standards in the clean & jerk and total.

Assam's Ditimoni Sonowal settled for silver with a 207kg aggregate (87kg snatch, 120kg clean and jerk), edging Odisha's Bidusmita who claimed bronze with 206kg (89kg, 117kg).

But the Odisha girl, who had won gold in the junior women's 63kg category and set a new jerk record at last year's Commonwealth Championship in Ahmedabad, reigned supreme in the junior competition, clinching gold with the same 206kg total while creating three national records in the snatch, clean & jerk and overall total.

Drishti of Haryana finished second with 199kg (86kg snatch, 113kg clean and jerk), and Maharashtra’s Bhumika Mohite took bronze with 194kg (81kg, 113kg).

In the youth section, Andhra Pradesh's Karangi Tharangini delivered a standout performance to secure gold with a 182kg effort (81kg snatch, 101kg clean and jerk).

Luna Sonwal of Services lifted 177kg (80kg snatch, 97kg clean and jerk) for silver, while Maharashtra's Sadhvi Choudhary claimed bronze with 172kg (74kg snatch, 98kg clean and jerk). PTI TAP PDS PDS