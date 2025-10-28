Nischal, Lemtur guide Nagaland to memorable draw against TN

Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Nagaland opener Dega Nischal and Imliwati Lemtur probably played the innings of their life, guiding their team to a memorable draw against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy Group A match here on Tuesday.

The Nagaland pair, however, could not stop the Sai Kishore-led Tamil Nadu from earning three vital points on the basis of first-innings lead, though the NorthEast side managed to thwart an innings defeat, which looked highly probable after upcoming left-am pacer Gurjapneet Singh had reduced them to 3/9 with a hat-trick on day two.

Tamil Nadu, thanks to a double century (201) from young left-hand batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul and 189 from opener Vimal Khumar, had scored a mammoth 512 for 3 declared in their first innings.

But Nagaland's Nischal (175) and Lemtur (146) batted unflinchingly for nearly two days to give a befitting reply to their opponents as the NorthEast side scored 446 all out in 157.4 overs, leaving no scope for any other outcome other than a draw.

Overnight batters Nischal and Lemtur, who were unbeaten on 161 and 115 respectively on Monday, started from where they had left off as they continued to frustrate Tamil Nadu.

However, Nischal could add just 14 runs to his overnight score before he became the sixth Nagaland batter to be dismissed, by right-arm pacer RS Ambrish.

But, Lemtur continued to frustrate the TN bowlers and was the last man out, adding 31 runs to his overnight score as Nagaland were all out in the 158th over.

With the only logical conclusion being a draw, the captains shook hands.

UP-Odisha match ends in draw ==================== In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh earned three points by virtue of first-innings lead after the game against Odisha ended in a draw.

UP skipper Karan Sharma (121) and Aaradhya Yadav (101) scored centuries as the hosts made 409 for 6 declared in reply to Odisha's 243 all out in the first essay.

UP made an early declaration on the final day as they aimed for an outright win, but an unbeaten 71 by Odisha opener Swastik Samal put paid to the hosts hopes of victory. Odisha made 151/3 in 44 overs in their second essay.

Brief scores: In Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu 1st innings 512/3 decl in 115 overs drew with Nagaland 446 in 157.4 overs (Dega Nischal 175, Yugandhar Singh 67, Imliwati Lemtur 146; Gurjapneet Singh 4/75, DT Chandrasekar 3/69).

In Vizianagaram: Baroda 1st innings 363 in 109 overs (Vishnu Solanki 132; Atit Sheth 86, Mahesh Pithiya 54; Kavuri Saiteja 4/71, Tripurana Vijay 3/63) vs Andhra 43 for 2 in 16 overs (Bhargav Bhatt 2/9). Match drawn.

In Nagpur: Jharkhand 1st innings 332 in 125.3 overs vs Vidarbha 492 for 5 in 161.1 overs (Aman Mokhade 176, Dhruv Shorey 48, Ravikumar Samarth 63, ash Rathod 101 not out).

In Kanpur: Odisha 1st innings: 243 all out & 151 for 3 in 44 overs (Swastik Samal 71 not out) drew with Uttar Pradesh 409 for 6 delcared in 130 overs (Madhav Kaushik 67, Karan Sharma 121, Aaradhya Yadav 101 retd hurt; Sambit Baral 3/52). PTI AM AM BS BS