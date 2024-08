Paris, Aug 5 (PTI) Indian grappler Nisha Dahiya won her opening women's freestyle 68kg bout against Ukraine's Sova Rizhko 6-4 as the wrestling competition got underway at the Paris Olympics here on Monday.

India's only entry in the heavyweight category, Nisha is an Asian Championships silver medallist and got the better of her opponent from Ukraine without much trouble.

She will take on North Korea's Pak Sol Gum in the 1/4 bout. PTI AH AH KHS