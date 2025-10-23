Nishu, Pulkit and Srishti reach U23 World Championship semifinals

Novi Sad (Serbia), Oct 23 (PTI) Putting up a strong show at the U23 World Championships, three Indian women wrestlers -- Nishu, Pulkit and Srishti -- reached the semifinals in their respective categories, here Thursday.

Nishu (55kg) began in an impressive fashion by beating Japan's Moe Kiyooka, whom she pinned while leading 6-2.

Up against Kira Solobchuk, she won 10-1 and marched into the semifinals.

Pulkit (65kg) was as cool as ice in her two technical superiority wins. Hardly showing emotions, Srishti beat Canada's Maria Sawiak (10-0) and Turkiye's Beyza Akkus (18-8).

In the 68kg category, Srishti easily tackled Canadian wrestler Angelina Ellis Toddington for a technical superiority win (12-2) and followed that up with a controlled 6-3 win over Ukraine's Manola Skobelska in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Neha Sharma, competing in the 57kg weight category, lost at the quarter-finals stage. She lost by technical superiority to Japan's Akari Fujinama after beating Romania's Georgiana Lirca (6-0) and Kazakhstan's Nilufar Raimova (5-0).

Hanny Kumari (50kg), Diksha Malik (72kg) have exited the competition while Priya will fight for bronze in the 76kg weight class. PTI AT UNG