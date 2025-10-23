Nishu, Pulkit, Srishti stumble in semifinals of U23 World Championship

Novi Sad (Serbia), Oct 23 (PTI) Three Indian women wrestlers -- Nishu, Pulkit and Srishti -- fell in the semifinal stage after good starts in their respective categories and were left to fight for bronze at the U23 World Championships, here Thursday.

Nishu (55kg) began in an impressive fashion by beating Japan's Moe Kiyooka, whom she pinned while leading 6-2. Up against Kira Solobchuk, she won 10-1 and marched into the semifinals.

However, Turkiye's Tuba Demir beat her 6-4 in a close last-four bout to deny her a shot at the gold medal.

Pulkit (65kg) was as cool as ice in her two technical superiority wins. Hardly showing emotions, Srishti beat Canada's Maria Sawiak (10-0) and Turkiye's Beyza Akkus (18-8).

But she lost her semifinal 6-9 to Elizaveta Petliakova, who competed under the UWW flag.

In the 68kg category, Srishti easily tackled Canadian wrestler Angelina Ellis Toddington for a technical superiority win (12-2) and followed that up with a controlled 6-3 win over Ukraine's Manola Skobelska in the quarterfinals.

But Alina Shevchenko spoiled her chances to make the final with a commanding 10-6 win. Shevchenko's defence, counter-attack and tactical acumen was superior to that of the Indian.

Meanwhile, Neha Sharma, competing in the 57kg weight category, lost at the quarter-finals stage.

She lost by technical superiority to Japan's Akari Fujinama after beating Romania's Georgiana Lirca (6-0) and Kazakhstan's Nilufar Raimova (5-0).

Neha will get a shot at the medal as she has got a repechage round following Fukinama's semifinal victory.

Hanny Kumari (50kg), Diksha Malik (72kg) have exited the competition while Priya will fight for bronze in the 76kg weight class.