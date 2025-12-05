Nissanka, Omarzai lift Gulf Giants to six-wicket victory over MI Emirates

Dubai, Dec 5 (PTI) Gulf Giants began their campaign with a clinical six-wicket victory against the MI Emirates at the ILT20 here, breaking a six-match losing streak.

A swashbuckling knock of 81 runs in 42 balls from Pathum Nissanka and an all-round performance from Azmatullah Omarzai proved decisive for the Giants at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

Apart from a 78-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran (46 off 39) and half-centurion Kieron Pollard (50 off 33), the Giants were potent with the ball.

Omarzai and Nuwan Thushara led with two-wicket hauls each. In contrast, four out of five bowlers for the MI Emirates conceded at more than 10 runs an over.

In the second innings, Chris Woakes gave the Giants an early jolt with the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (6 off 3) and Gerhard Erasmus (1 off 5). Pathum Nissanka and Moeen Ali (26 off 21) steadied the ship, taking the Giants to 67 until Moeen was run out.

Opening the innings, Nissanka scored briskly after a watchful start. He crossed the 50-run mark in 30 balls on the back of three fours and two sixes.

Soon after, Omarzai (39 not out off 16) tore into Rashid Khan, hammering four and three sixes in a devastating 23-run over that seized control for the Giants. Nissanka extended the damage with three boundaries and a six off Woakes before his dismissal in the 15th over.

Omarzai remained unbeaten as the Giants reached their target in 14.4 overs.

Asked to bat first, MI Emirates limped to 36/3 inside the powerplay courtesy of the Giants' pace attack. Thushara snapped up Mohammed Waseem (1 off 2) and Jonny Bairstow (11 off 13) with both batters caught and bowled. Meanwhile, Azmatullah Omarzai cleaned up Tom Banton (6 off 8) in the third over.

Runs were hard to come by as Pooran and Tajinder Singh (15 off 19) looked to rebuild. The pair put up a stand of 27 runs before Moeen outfoxed Tajinder to leave the MI Emirates at 58/4 in 10 overs.

The innings needed impetus, and Pollard provided it in the 13th over, launching three consecutive sixes off Tabraiz Shamsi. Pooran joined the assault with a 14-run plunder off Haider Razzaq, as the duo raced to a 50-run partnership in just 36 balls.

Fans can exclusively watch the LIVE action on 'Z's linear TV channels, OTT platform Zee 5 in India, with Zee5 Hindi offering free-to-view streaming as the exclusive digital partner. PTI AH AH APA APA