Nissanka, Rathnayake power SL to 178-7 against Zimbabwe

Colombo, Feb 19 (PTI) Pathum Nissanka hit a fine fifty as Sri Lanka posted 178 for seven against Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup match here on Thursday.

Nissanka carted eight fours en route to a 41-ball 62 to emerge as the top-scorer for the co-hosts. Pavan Rathnayake blasted a 25-ball 44 to provide the late charge.

Graeme Cremer (2/27), Blessing Muzarabani (2/38) and Brad Evans (2/35) claimed two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka: 178-7 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 62; Graeme Cremer 2/27, Blessing Muzarabani 2/38). PTI ATK AH AH