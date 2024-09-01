Nitesh reaches men's singles SL3 final in Paris Paralympics badminton

Paris, Sep 1 (PTI) Top-seeded Indian shuttler Nitesh Kumar secured a medal in men's singles SL3 category after a commanding straight-game win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the semifinals at the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Nitesh, who overcame permanent leg damage from a 2009 accident, showed his dominance with a 21-16 21-12 win over Fujihara in a 48-minute semifinal.

The IIT Mandi graduate thus ensured that India return with a medal from the SL3 category, after Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold when para badminton made its debut three years ago in Tokyo.

SL3 class players, like Nitesh, compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring play on a half-width court.

In the summit clash, Nitesh will face Great Britain's Daniel Bethell, who beat Thailand's Bunsun Mongkhon 21-7, 21-9 in the other semifinal.

Bethell, who was the runner-up to Pramod Bhagat in the Tokyo Paralympics, is a formidable opponent, setting the stage for an electrifying final on Monday.