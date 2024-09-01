Nitesh reaches men's singles SL3 final in Paris Paralympics badminton, secures maiden medal

Paris, Sep 1 (PTI) Top-seeded Indian para shuttler Nitesh Kumar secured a maiden medal in men's singles SL3 category after reaching the finals with a commanding straight-game win over Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in their last four clash at the Paris Paralympics here on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who overcame permanent leg damage from a 2009 accident, showed his dominance with a 21-16 21-12 victory over Fujihara in a 48-minute semifinal.

"I have been performing consistently, so I had the self belief that I will make the finals and it feels amazing to actually do that because there is pressure and I had lost my mixed doubles but I didn't let it affect me," he said.

The IIT Mandi graduate, who won three medals, including a singles silver at the 2022 Asian Games, thus ensured that India return with a medal from the SL3 category, after Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold when para badminton made its debut three years ago in Tokyo.

SL3 class players, like Nitesh, compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring play on a half-width court.

In the summit clash, Nitesh will face Great Britain's Daniel Bethell, who registered a decisive 21-7, 21-9 victory over Thailand's Bunsun Mongkhon. Bethell, who was the runner-up to Pramod Bhagat in the Tokyo Games, is a formidable opponent, setting the stage for an electrifying final.

Nitesh's sports journey began with a passion for football in childhood. However, an accident in Visakhapatnam left him bedridden for months and resulted in permanent leg damage. Despite this, his interest in sports endured, particularly during his time at IIT-Mandi, where he developed a keen interest in badminton.

He kept honing his skills along with studies and made his debut at the Nationals in Faridabad, winning a bronze while representing Haryana.

The following year, he clinched silver in singles and bronze in doubles at Bengaluru, establishing himself in para-badminton.

His domestic success peaked at the 2020 Nationals, where he defeated Pramod and Manoj Sarkar to win gold.

Nitesh's win assured India's third medal from para badminton after Manisha Ramadass confirmed a podium after setting up a women's singles SU5 semifinals duel with compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan.

The 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb's palsy which affected her right arm, had no trouble in dispatching Japan's Mamiko Toyoda 21- 13 21-16 in the quarterfinals.

Erb's palsy is a nerve disorder in the shoulder and arm that results in weakness or loss of muscle function.

The second seeded Indian left-hander needed 30 minutes to down her unseeded rival.

In the last four, Manisha will meet top seed Thulasimathi, who had defeated Portugal's Beatriz Monteiro in group A on Saturday.

In SU5 category, the players have impairment of the upper limbs. The impairment could be on the playing or non-playing hand.

India's medal hopes were further bolstered by Nithya Sivan Sumathy, who advanced to the women's singles SH6 semifinals with a 21-4, 21-7 victory over Poland's Oliwia Szmigiel. Nithya will face China's Lin Shuangbao in the semifinals, a tough opponent who holds a 4-0 record against the Indian, including a win in the group stages.

On Saturday, Sukant Kadam earned the right to take on compatriot Suhas Yathiraj in SL4 semifinals to assure the country its first medal in badminton from this edition of the Games.

However, Mandeep Kaur and Palak Kohli were eliminated following contrasting defeats in their respective quarterfinals here on Sunday.

Competing in SL3 category, Mandeep hardly posed a challenge to Nigeria's third seed Bolaji Mariam Eniola, losing the contest 8-21 9-21 in 23 minutes.

It was the second consecutive defeat for Mandeep against Eniola, having lost to the Nigerian in the group stage as well.

In SL4 category, para world championship bronze medallist Palak went down fighting 19-21 15-21 to Indonesia's Khalimatus Sadiyah in 28 minutes.

SL4 is a class for athletes competing while standing with less severe impairment than in SL3.