Nitesh wins gold, Suhas and Thulasimathi claim silver in badminton at Paralympics

Paris, Sep 2 (PTI) Kumar Nitesh clinched his first Paralympic gold in men’s singles SL3, while Suhas Yathiraj and Thulasimathi Murugesan secured silver medals in SL4 and SU5 categories respectively, as India bagged four badminton medals at the Paris Games on Monday.

Young Manisha Ramadass added to the tally by winning a bronze in the women’s singles SU5, marking a historic day for Indian para badminton.

Nitesh, 29, who lost his left leg in a train accident in 2009, displayed remarkable resilience and tactical brilliance in his 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 victory over Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell in a gripping final, securing India’s first gold of the event.

“I still don’t feel it,” Nitesh, a fan of Virat Kohli, said after the 80-minute match.

“Maybe when I go to the podium and the national anthem is played, it will sink in.” In the SL4 category, Suhas, a 2007 batch IAS officer, became the first Indian shuttler to win back-to-back silver medals at the Paralympics after falling 9-21, 13-21 to France’s Lucas Mazur in the men’s singles final.

“It wasn’t my day; I’m not happy with my performance,” said the 41-year-old Suhas.

“In a Paralympic final, you cannot afford so many unforced errors. I should have concentrated on my strokes much better.” Suhas admitted he didn’t know how to process the silver medal and apologized to the fans for not meeting their expectations.

“It’s very mixed feelings -- on one hand, you’ve won silver, but on the other, you’ve lost gold. I’m sorry for letting my countrymen down.” In the women’s singles SU5 category, 22-year-old Thulasimathi, born with a congenital deformity in her left hand, fought hard but lost 17-21, 10-21 to China’s defending champion Yang Qiuxia, taking home the silver.

“I’m happy with the silver, but a bit disappointed that I couldn’t give my best,” she said. “I made a lot of mistakes. I should have taken the first set.” Meanwhile, 19-year-old Manisha, who was born with Erb’s Palsy affecting her right arm, secured the bronze by defeating Denmark’s Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8.

“I’m very happy. I’m on cloud nine,” said Manisha.

“I was really disappointed yesterday, but I poured all that anger on the court today. But this is not enough for me; I will work hard for the next four years to change the color of the medal.” The SU5 category is for athletes with upper limb impairments, affecting either the playing or non-playing hand.

Sukant Kadam had a chance to add another bronze but he lost 17-21 18-21 to third seed Indonesian Fredy Setaiwan in the men's singles SL4 third-place play-off.

Nitesh’s Journey: From Bedridden to Paralympic Podium =================================== Nitesh’s journey to gold is extraordinary. At 15, he lost his left leg in a train accident in 2009, but this devastating event couldn’t crush his spirit. His victory not only marked a personal triumph but also ensured that India retained the SL3 gold, which Pramod Bhagat won three years ago when badminton made its Paralympic debut in Tokyo.

The Haryana shuttler discovered his love for badminton during his time at IIT-Mandi. Inspired by the humility of fellow para shuttler Pramod Bhagat and the relentless dedication of cricketer Virat Kohli, Nitesh rebuilt his life.

“Pramod bhaiya has been an inspiration. I also admire Virat Kohli for how he transformed himself into a fit athlete.” Nitesh, the son of a navy officer, once dreamed of joining the defense forces, but the accident shattered those dreams. A visit to the Artificial Limbs Centre in Pune, where he saw war veterans pushing their limits despite their injuries, reignited his determination to overcome his challenges.

Nitesh made his para-badminton debut at the 2016 Nationals in Faridabad, winning bronze. His rise continued globally, with three medals, including a silver in singles, at the 2022 Asian Para Games.

Thulasimathi's journey of resilience ====================== Thulasimathi was born with a congenital deformity that left her without a thumb on her left hand. She faced numbness, tingling, and weakness in the hand and arm along with thinning of muscle mass.

Her challenges were further compounded by a severe injury from an accident that limited the mobility of her left hand, affecting its extension and flexion.

Despite her disability, Thulasimathi's sporting journey began at age five, and by seven, she was fully immersed in badminton.

Her passion for the sport grew, supported by her father D Murugesan, who trained her for five years. It was under his guidance that she was introduced to para sports, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

She also won three medals at last year's Asian Para Games, including gold in the women’s singles.

IAS Officer to Second Straight Silver: Suhas ============================ Suhas Yathiraj’s journey is marked by both academic and athletic excellence. Despite a congenital deformity in his left ankle, Suhas achieved great success, earning a degree in Computer Engineering from NIT Surathkal and joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Suhas served as the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar and previously as the DM of Prayagraj. Currently, he is the Secretary and Director-General of Youth Welfare and Prantiya Rakshak Dal under the Uttar Pradesh government.

Suhas’ entry into para badminton came later in life, but his rise was rapid. He also won gold at last year's Asian Para Games. PTI ATK PDS PDS