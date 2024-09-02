Nithin, Ancy Sojan walk away with best athlete awards

Bengaluru, Sep 2 (PTI) Services' experienced long jumper Ancy Sojan won gold with a personal best effort of 6.71m to walk away with the best female athlete award on the concluding day of National Open Championships here on Monday.

The 23-year-old Ancy missed legendary Anju Bobby George’s meet record of 6.74m set in 2002.

“The gold winning performance of 6.71m will be a good benchmark to prepare for the 2025 season,” she said.

Tamil Nadu’s Nithin cinched 200m gold with a meet record time of 20.66 seconds to be named best male athlete.

Asian Games medallist Vithya Ramraj also erased the long standing women’s 400m hurdles meet record. She crossed the finish line at 56.23 seconds which was better than the previous meet record of 56.80 seconds set by legendary sprinter PT Usha in 1985.

The men’s trophy went to Services (137 points) while Railways (201 points) took the women’s team title. Railways were also declared overall champions with 318 points.

Results: Women: 200m: Nithya Gandhe (Railways) 23.51 seconds, Srabani Nanda (Odisha) 23.83 seconds, Nancy (Haryana) 23.84 seconds.

800m: Chanda (Railways) 2:01.16 seconds, Twinkle (Punjab) 2:03.59 seconds, Gugu Kaur (Punjab) 2:04.77 seconds.

10,000m: Seema (Himachal Pradesh) 33:56.86 seconds, Sonika (Railways) 34:50.57, Kavita Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 35:10.77.

400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj (Railways) 56.23 sec MR, Sinchal (Railways) 57.60 seconds, Prajna (Karnataka) 57.90 seconds.

3,000m steeplechase: Rebi Pal (Railways) 10:21.28, Komal Jagadale (Railways) 10:26.34, Susmita Tigga (Odisha) 10:43.52 Hammer throw: Harshita Sehrawat (Delhi) 61.04m, Tanya Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 60.18m, Anmol Kaur (Punjab) 58.82m.

Long jump: Ancy Sojan (Services) 6.71m, Karthika Gothandapani (Railways) 6.29m, Bhavani Yadav (Railways) 6.25m.

Heptathlon: Agasara Nandini (Telangana) 5526 points, Moumita Mondal (Railways) 5126 points, Pooja (Railways) 5126 points.

4x400m relay: Railways 3:39.01 seconds, Andhra Pradesh 3:39.11 seconds, Punjab 3:39.40 seconds.

Men: 200m: Nithin (Tamil Nadu) 20.66 seconds MR, Nalubothu Srinivas (Railways) 20.67 seconds MR, Abhin Devadiga (Railways) 20.81 seconds.

800m: Mohammed P (Services) 1:48.10 seconds, Prakash Gadade (Services) 1:48.52 seconds, Shyam Milan Bind (Madhya Pradesh) 1:49.83 seconds.

10,000m: Abhishek (Railways) 29:48.18 seconds, Arun Rathod (Maharashtra) 29:52.54, Sunil Kumar (Services) 29:56.09.

400m hurdles: Aman (Haryana) 50.52 seconds, Jabir P (Services) 50.53 seconds, Nikhil Bhardwaj (Services) 50.90 seconds.

Triple jump: Mohammed SN (Tamil Nadu) 16.28m, Gailey Venister (Railways) 16.27m, Sebastian VS (Kerala) 16.15m.

Javelin throw: Vikrant Malik (Haryana) 80.02m, Sachin Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 79.80m, Rohit Yadav (Railways) 79.31m.

3,000m steeplechase: Siddhant Pujari (Maharashtra) 8:46.05, Rohit Verma (Services) 8:46.30, Sourabh Antil (Services) 8:47.14.

4x400m relay: Services 3:07.11, Tamil Nadu 3:08.56, Railways 3:08.70. PTI PDS PDS ATK