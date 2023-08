Nitin Kumar Sinha, Ranjeet fight their way into semifinals of AITA tournament

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) The top two seeds in the men's singles, Nitin Kumar Sinha and V M Ranjeet, overcame stiff challenges from their respective opponents before booking semifinal berths in Indium Software AITA tennis tournament here on Thursday, West Bengal player Sinha beat Gujarat lad Aryan Prashanth Shah 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 quelling a fightback from the teenager. After romping to a 6-1 win in the first set, Sinha encountered a tough contest from his opponent Shah, who trains in Italy, and lost the second 4-6.

In the decider, the two players held serve till 5-all before Sinha secured the crucial break. Two double-faults by Shah, a qualifier, proved costly as the No 1 seed broke serve and held his own to secure victory.

Ranjeet came through in three sets against Suraj Prabodh while No 3 seed Vishnu Vardhan eased past Udit Kambhoj in straight sets.

Meanwhile, unseeded Shivank Bhatnagar beat fellow Delhi player Tushar Madan 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.

Results - Quarterfinals: Men's singles: Nitin Kumar Sinha (WB) beat Aryan Prashant Shah 6-1,4-6,7-5; Vishnu Vardhan (TS) beat Udit Kamboj (S8) 6-3,6-2; Shivank Bhatnagar beat Tushar Madan (Del) 6-3, 6-4; V M Ranjeet beat Suraj R Prabodh (Kar) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's singles: Sai Janvi T (Kar) beat Sachi Sharma (Raj) 6-1, 6-3; Paavanii Paathak (TS) beat Abhaya Vemuri (TS-X5) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Yubrani Banerjee (WB) beat Suhitha Maruri (Kar) 7-6, 0-6, 7-5; Anjali Rathi (Har) beat Mirudhula Palanivel (TN) 6-7, 6-3, 6-1. PTI SS SS ANE