Nitin, Maaya continue winning run to reach semis of Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Nitin Kumar Sinha upset eighth seed Raghav Jaisinghani, while young sensation Maaya Revathi beat Humera Baharamus to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in their respective categories here on Thursday.

Ranked 38th in the country, Nitin of West Bengal carried forward his momentum from the last match in the men's singles category and registered a 6-3, 6-4 win against Madhya Pradesh's Raghav to set up a last-four contests against top-seed Vishnu Vardhan of Telangana.

The multiple Asian Games medallist and former Davis Cupper also continued his winning run to get the better of Manipur's Haobam 6-3, 6-3.

In women's singles, 15-year-old Maaya of Tamil Nadu looked comfortable against her opponent from Telangana initially.

She gained a quick lead in the first set before clinching it 6-2 with a strong forehand. The second set saw a tough battle between the players before it went into a tie-breaker where Maaya held her nerve to win 7-6 (2) and reach the semis.

She will face second seed Delhi's Riya Bhatia, who beat Yubrani Banerjee (RSPB) 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5) in a thriller.

Former national champion Vaidehee Chaudhari of Gujarat registered a 6-1, 6-2 win in the quarterfinals, while Maharashtra's Pooja Ingale upset third seed Akanksha Nitture 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets.

In the boys U-18 category, Manipur's Shanker Heisnam beat Delhi's Aashravya Mehra in a thrilling quarterfinal match 7-6(2), 6-7(8), 6-0.

Sejal Bhutada of Maharashtra stormed into the semis of the girls U-18 category with a 6-4, 6-1 win against Aakruti Sonkusare. PTI APA AM APA AM AM