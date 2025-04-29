Nitish Kumar hails new IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, announces Rs 10-lakh reward

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday lauded 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for becoming the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket, and announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for his stellar performance.

Suryavanshi lit up the IPL on Monday evening with his 38-ball 101 that was dotted with 11 sixes and seven fours. A staggering 94 runs of the young Rajasthan Royals batter came in boundaries in the match against Gujarat Titans.

“Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar, who has become the youngest player in the history of IPL to score a century. With his hard work and talent, he has emerged as a new hope for Indian cricket. Everyone is proud of him.

“I had the opportunity to meet Vaibhav and his father in 2024... After his outstanding performance in the IPL, I congratulated him over the phone. He will also be given a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh by the state government. I wish that he creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country,” Kumar said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also congratulated Vaibhav in another post on X.

“Every Bihari is proud of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The NDA government stands with athletes at every step. Because of his exceptional performance, CM Nitish Kumar ji has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for him,” he said.