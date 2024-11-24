Nitish has silenced everyone who were apprehensive of his Test call-up: MSK Prasad

Visakhapatnam, Nov 24 (PTI) There were apprehensions about Nitish Kumar Reddy's fast-tracking into the Indian Test team based on his stellar T20 performances but his fearless batting in Perth has silenced all the naysayers, feels former national chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, who has seen the all-rounder since the age of 12.

"While we were initially apprehensive about his early break in Test cricket, Nitish silenced all doubts with a remarkable debut in Perth, Australia," Prasad told PTI. Reddy top-scored with 41 in the first innings and also added a quickfire 37 not out in Indian second innings underlining his utility at No. 8.

“It is heartening to witness the sensational debut of Nitish Kumar Reddy, a proud product of the Andhra Cricket Association’s systematic grooming process through its academies. We identified Nitish at the age of 12 when his father brought him to us. From day one, he stood out as a player with abundant talent," Prasad said after end of third day's play. Prasad then recalled how Reddy was spotted by Andhra Cricket Association's talent hunt programme.

"Initially, he was placed in our U-14 academy, located far from his hometown. However, his parents encouraged him to pursue his dreams, and he steadily progressed through our academies," Prasad said.

"Nitish eventually earned a spot in India’s U-19 team, showcasing his skill and determination." Sunrisers Hyderabad also put him in the fast lane, feels Prasad.

"The opportunity with SRH further highlighted his immense talent, paving the way for his selection in the Indian team across formats." PTI KHS KHS ATK