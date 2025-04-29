Nitish Kumar announces Rs 10 lakh cash prize for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday extended his heartfelt congratulations to 14-year-old cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made history as the youngest player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the age of 14.

The record-breaking feat has earned Vaibhav widespread recognition, with the Chief Minister hailing him as a new beacon of hope for Indian cricket.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar personally congratulated Vaibhav over a phone call for his stellar IPL performance and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh from the state government to honour his achievement.

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made us all proud with his hard work and talent. At just 14 years old, he has become the youngest player in IPL history to score a century, marking a significant milestone for Bihar and Indian cricket," Nitish Kumar said in a post on X.

आई॰पी॰एल॰ के इतिहास में सबसे कम उम्र (14 साल) में शतक लगाने वाले खिलाड़ी बने बिहार के श्री वैभव सूर्यवंशी को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। वे अपनी मेहनत और प्रतिभा के बलबूते भारतीय क्रिकेट की एक नई उम्मीद बन गए हैं। सभी को उन पर गर्व है। श्री वैभव सूर्यवंशी एवं उनके पिता जी से वर्ष 2024… pic.twitter.com/n3UmiqwTBX — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 29, 2025

Suryavanshi lit up the IPL by becoming the youngest ever centurion in T20 cricket with his 38-ball 101 that was dotted with 11 sixes and seven fours.

A staggering 94 of his runs came in boundaries in what was only his third game in the high-stakes tournament.

This was after a whirlwind 34-run knock on IPL debut that came off 20 balls and featured the first-ball six that fixed the spotlight firmly on his cherubic face.

The youngster from Bihar's Samastipur was born a good three years after the IPL got underway so his marauding knock makes him the first player who is younger than the league itself to score a hundred in it.

Suryavanshi expressed gratitude towards his parents -- father Sanjeev and mother Aarti -- for sacrificing their comforts for his growth.