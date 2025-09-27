Nitish lauds Bihar-born para athlete for winning gold, announces Rs 75 lakh reward

Patna, Sep 27 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 75 lakh to Shailesh Kumar, a para athlete hailing from the state, for his stellar performance at an international sporting event.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister congratulated Shailesh, who hails from Jamui district, for winning the gold medal in men's high jump at the "World Para Athletics Championship" held in the national capital.

"This achievement of Shailesh is proof that positive changes are taking place in sporting world in Bihar," he said.

Kumar said that in addition to the cash prize under "Khel Puraskaar Yojana", a memento will be presented to the 25 years old para athlete by the state government.

Shailesh, the 2023 Asian Para Games champion, cleared 1.91m to shatter the World championship record and win the gold in the men's high jump T63 event on the opening day of the event here.