Nitish lauds women's cricket team for Asian Games win

NewsDrum Desk
25 Sep 2023

Patna, Sep 25 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday lauded the Indian women's cricket team for winning the gold at the Asian Games.

In a statement, Kumar hailed "our daughters" for bringing laurels to the country "by virtue of their talent and teamwork".

"It is a historic performance which would infuse sports enthusiasts with fresh energy", added Kumar.

At the Asian Games being held in Hangzhou, China, India put up a fighting total of 116 in 20 overs and bowled out Sri Lanka for 97 to clinch the gold medal. PTI NAC RG

