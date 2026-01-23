Nitish Reddy fails with bat as Vidarbha take first-innings lead against Andhra

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 23 (PTI) All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, whose place in the Indian team has become a subject of intense debate of late, failed to capitalise on his start for Andhra in their Ranji Trophy Group A match against Vidarbha here on Friday.

At stumps on the second day, Vidarbha were 4 for no loss in their second innings after having taken a crucial first-inning lead of 67 runs by bowling out Andhra for 228.

The reigning champions led by 71 runs at the close of play, having resumed the day on 267 for seven in their first innings.

Vidarbha had scored 295 in their first innings.

Walking into the middle with Andhra in a spot of bother at 118 for five, the young Reddy got the start he was looking for after being released from the India squad following the recent ODI series against New Zealand, but fell after reaching 35 off 48 balls.

Reddy's departure made things worse for Andhra, who was banking on the all-rounder to take them to safety, as they slid to 166 for seven with still a long way to go to match Vidarbha's total.

Among Andhra's significant contributors with the bat, Saurabh Kumar struck 62 at number eight while opener Abhisehk reddy made 73.

Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Aditya Thakare and Parth Rekhade picked up two wickets each for Vidarbha.

Earlier in the day, pacer Kalidindi Raju finished with impressive figures of 5/62 to help Andhra keep Vidarbha's first-innings total within 300 after middle-order batter Yash Rathod had made fine 115 off 191 balls.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 295 all out in 89.3 overs (Yash Rathod 115; Kalidindi Raju 5/62) and 4/0 in 2 overs vs Andhra 228 all out in 65.3 overs (Abshek Reddy 73, Saurabh Kumar 62).

.

At Bhubaneswar: Tamil Nadu 286 all out in 86 overs and 26/1 in 17 overs vs Odisha 148 all out in 51.2 overs (Anil Paida 56; Sonu Yadav 5/30).

At Lucknow.

Jharkhand 1st innings 561/6 declared in 151.5 overs (Sharandeep Singh 139, Kumar Kushagra 102) vs Uttar Pradesh 1st innings 32/3 in 11 overs (Jatin Pandey 2/14).

.

At Vadodara Nagaland 206 and 141 all out in 34.3 overs (Mahesh Pithiya 3/53, Atit Sheth 3/31) lost to Baroda 353 all out in 89.3 overs (Shivalik Sharma 80; Imliwati Lemtur 4/100) by an innings and 6 runs. PTI AH AH KHS