Nitish unveils logo, mascot for Sepaktakraw World Cup in Patna

Patna, Feb 26 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday unveiled the logo and mascot for the Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025, which will be held for the first time in the state from March 20-25 at the Patliputra Sports Complex here.

The logo of the Sepaktakraw World Cup for men and women encompasses the culture, sports spirit and future energy of Bihar, an official release said.

The mascot of the game is a symbol of the strength and pride of Bihar, it said.

The CM unveiled the mascot and logo through a 3D hologram projector.

“Bihar is going to host the Sepaktakraw World Cup 2025 for the first time… in which players from more than 25 countries will showcase their strength, skill and passion,” the release said.

Kumar also honoured the medal winners of Bihar at the 38th National Games, held in Uttarakhand earlier this year.

“Bihar performed brilliantly in various sports disciplines and won a total of 12 medals including one gold, six silver and five bronze medals,” it added. PTI PKD RBT