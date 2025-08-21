No sporting ties with Pak, but participation in Asia Cup won't be stopped: Sports Ministry

New Delhi: India and Pakistan won't engage in any bilateral sporting clash but the cricket team will not be stopped from playing the multi-lateral Asia Cup next month, the Sports Ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry unveiled the new policy with regards to India's international engagements with emphasis on Pakistan. Sources said it is effective immediately.

"India's approach to sports events involving Pakistan reflects its overall policy in dealing with that country," states the ministry policy.

"In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India," it added.

However, the multilateral engagements will not be affected.

"We will not stop Indian cricket team from playing in Asia Cup as it is multilateral," the ministry source said.

"But Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions. But we will not stop them from multilateral events as we will abide by Olympic Charter," he added.