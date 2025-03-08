No discussion on Rohit and Kohli's retirement: Gill

Dubai, Mar 8 (PTI) Speculation is rife on the ODI future of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the Champions Trophy but vice captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said the Indian dressing room is not discussing retirement of the two modern-day greats.

Kohli and Rohit are still batting strong in the format but it is being discussed in cricketing circle that if India wins the Champions Trophy, both the batters or at least one can call time on his career.

"There is no talk about retirement in the dressing room, now," Gill said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday.

Gill feels privileged to be a part of "best batting line-up" but said the depth in their order allows the top three to express themselves freely.

"This is the best batting line up I am part of. Rohit is one of the best openers (in the world) and Virat, we need not tell about him. But our team has depth in batting and that allows the top order to bat with bit more freedom," Gill, India's most prolific 50-over batter in the last two years, said. On the match front, Gill is aware of the huge pressure on them to win the trophy but exuded confidence that they will come up trumps unlike 2023 ODI World Cup which they lost to Australia.

"We are all excited for the final. Last time we could not win the 50 over World Cup but we are determined to win this time," he said.

The prolific ODI batter believes that the team that handles pressure on big day will win the blue riband trophy.

"There will be big match pressure. But whichever team deals with pressure will win the final. We just need to take it like any other match, and good teams will do that. We have played four matches here and done well, so there is no added pressure on us."