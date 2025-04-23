No fireworks or cheerleaders in MI vs SRH IPL match; players to sport black armbands

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) The players of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will wear black armbands during their IPL match which will not feature cheerleaders and fireworks here on Wednesday to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that caused 26 deaths.

The teams will also observe a minute's silence to pay their respects to those affected by the incident that has drawn international condemnation.

"The players of two teams will wear black armbands and observe a minute's silence in memory of all those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam," a BCCI source told PTI.

"As a mark of respect there would be no cheerleaders on the sidelines of MI vs SRH game. No crackers will be burst," he added.

Terrorists opened fire on civilians at the popular tourist location in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons and injuring several others.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is a part of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

The BCCI also issued a statement to condemn the "ghastly and cowardly" attack.

"The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the berieved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," he added.

The Indian cricket team snapped bilateral cricket with Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and recently refused to tour the country for the Champions Trophy, prompting the ICC to make provisions for a neutral venue in Dubai. PTI KHS SSC APA PM APA PM PM