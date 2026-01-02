No general public allowed for Shubman Gill's Hazare Trophy game

Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) Just like Virat Kohli played his two Vijay Hazare Trophy games behind closed doors at the Centre of Exellence (CoE), no general public will be allowed during Indian ODI skipper Shubman Gill's match for Punjab against Sikkim at the Jaipuria College ground here on Saturday.

As per the BCCI diktat, the Indian captain and pace spearhead Arshdeep Singh will be playing Punjab's next couple of Vijay Hazare Trophy games against Sikkim and Goa on January 3 and 6 respectively.

While the match against Goa will be held at the KL Saini Stadium, the one against Sikkim at the local college ground will be held behind closed doors due to security concerns and the lack of seating arrangements for spectators.

"The students and staff are allowed inside the premises but there will be enough security arrangements including private bouncers being deployed. In any case, no outsiders will be allowed inside the college premises.

"The scheduling was done much earlier. Only because of Rohit Sharma and anticipating the response, Mumbai's match had to be shifted to Sawai Man Singh Stadium from Anantam," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Just like the games featuring Kohli and Rohit Sharma were neither televised nor live-streamed, Gill's match will also not be aired live.

Both Gill and Arshdeep are supposed to arrive from their respective destinations by late Friday night.

"Both Gill and Arshdeep were supposed to arrive by evening but prevailing weather condition in North India has led to delay of their flights. Weather permitting, they will arrive by late night," he added.