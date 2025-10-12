No Indian makes skeet finals at Shotgun World Championship

Athens, Oct 12 (PTI) None of the Indian shooters could make the individual finals in either the men's or women's skeet events at the ISSF World Championship for Shotgun, here on Sunday.

In the women's skeet, Raiza Dhillon was the best-placed Indian, finishing 16th among 58 shooters with a score of 116 out of 125, three points short of the cut-off mark of 119 required to make the six-shooter final.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Ganemat Sekhon shot identical scores of 110 each to end 44th and 47th respectively, as India finished eighth in the team standings out of 12 participating nations.

The six shooters who qualified for the women’s skeet final were Samantha Simonton (USA), Gabriela Rodriguez (Mexico), Konstantia Nikolaou (Cyprus), Emmanouela Katzouraki (Greece), Jiang Yiting (China) and Victoria Larsson (China).

In the men's skeet, Bhavtegh Singh Gill shot 119 out of 125 to finish 38th in a strong field of 116 competitors.

Seasoned campaigner Mairaj Ahmad Khan was placed 53rd with a score of 117, while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka returned a tally of 115 to end 83rd.

The cut-off for the men’s final stood at 122.

The six shooters who advanced were Vincent Hancock (USA), Azmy Mehelba (Egypt), Daniel Korcak (Czech Republic), Emil Kjeldgaard Petersen (Denmark), Mikola Milchev (Ukraine) and Jakub Tomecek (Czech Republic).

India's men's team finished 16th among 27 nations in the team classification.