No major changes in route for Mumbai Marathon but pollution a concern

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Tata Mumbai Marathon will not have any major changes in its designated route for the elite men’s and women’s races but pollution could pose a concern for the 20th edition of the event here on Sunday.

The marathon will consist of several events such as a segment for amateurs, half-marathon, Police Cup, Open 10K, elite races for men’s and women’s, Champions with Disability, Senior Citizens’ Run and Dream Run.

More than 12,000 runners have signed up for the full marathon in amateurs category while close to 15,000 will feature in the half-marathon.

The Open 10K will have close to 8,500 runners, Dream Run will have a little over 25,000, Senior Citizens’ Run will see 1,894 runners whereas Champions with Disability (with buddy) will have close to 1,100 runners.

While there will be 15 medical stations on the route and three medical base camps, there will also be six mini medical camps inside the venues along the route.

“A team of 160 cardiac and sports rehab physiotherapists from the Indian Association of Physiotherapy will monitor the last 10kms, with spotters stationed every 100 meters in the final two kilometres,” the organisers informed.

“Elevated High Umpire Chairs equipped with spotters using binoculars will ensure enhanced course observation for better safety and support,” they added.

Special trains have been sanctioned by the Western and Central Railways on the suburban line with more than 7,000 volunteers in place.

Even though the AQI levels in the city were in “moderate” conditions on Wednesday, the conditions remained hazy and Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, the medical director of the race, hoped that there would be improvement on Sunday.

“Last many days I’ve been getting up in the morning and seeing it all white-ish, obviously it is not fog, it is smog. I stay in Vashi (Navi Mumbai). I hope it is better than that (here in Mumbai),” he said during a press conference here.

“I personally think, being a doctor, running should not happen in that kind of situation so I hope AQI is going to be better than that,” he added.

Race director Hugh Jones said, “Over the years, the landscape has changed dramatically, yet the heart of the marathon remains the same.

“Even as new roads and infrastructure emerge, the iconic challenges like the climb on Peddar Road remind us of the grit and determination this race embodies.” Jones, however, admitted conditions are beyond the organisers’ control.

“I am concerned, but I kind of take it as a given that you can't do too much about it overnight. It would be a very long term thing to get it down to levels that we can aspire to,” he told PTI. PTI DDV UNG 7/21/2024