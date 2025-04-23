No music, fireworks or cheerleaders in MI vs SRH IPL match; players wear black armbands

Hyderabad: Players and match officials observed a minute's silence and wore black armbands as the usually festive start to an IPL game turned sombre on Wednesday to mourn the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

As a mark of respect to the victims, captains of the teams in action tonight -- Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians and Pat Cummins for SunRisers Hyderabad -- condemned the attack in which at least 26 people were killed.

The Indian national anthem was played before the start of the game and soon after, the players stood united in offering a minute's silence.

Also not on display were the cheerleaders and the fireworks. No music was played in between balls but a full house at the HCA stadium meant there was plenty of noise every time the ball crossed the boundary. The sightscreen read 'Let's all stand peace and humanity'.

At the toss, Cummins and Hardik showed solidarity with the families of the deceased.

"I would like to pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. I and my team strongly condemn the cowardly attack," said Hardik.

Cummins added: "It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families." The commentators did their bit by explaining the significance of the black armbands while paying on-air homage to the those who lost their life in the deadly attack that has shaken the nation.

Terrorists opened fire on civilians at the popular tourist location in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons and injuring several others.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which is a part of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack has drawn strong condemnation from across the world.

The BCCI also issued a statement to condemn the "ghastly and cowardly" attack.

"The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

"On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the berieved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy," he added.

The Indian cricket team snapped bilateral cricket with Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and recently refused to tour the country for the Champions Trophy, prompting the ICC to make provisions for a neutral venue in Dubai.