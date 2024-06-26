No pressure but it's duty of every shooter to give his best at Olympics: Arjun Cheema

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) There will be no pressure but the young Indian shooting team is "duty-bound" to give its best to secure a medal at the Paris Games, said young Indian pistol marksman Arjun Singh Cheema, who is trying to look at the Olympics as a stopover in his journey as an athlete.

Indian shooters have returned empty-handed in the last two editions, having last won an Olympic medal at the 2012 London Games. With a record 21 shooters competing in Paris, there is renewed hope that India will break the jinx this time.

The 23-year-old Cheema, who will compete in men's 10m air pistol and partner Rhythm Sangwan in 10m air pistol mixed team event, said that the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) in New Delhi and Bhopal in April-May this year had steeled him to face the pressures of the Olympics.

"I feel there is no pressure on us... it is our duty to give our best," said the 23-year-old Cheema in an interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday.

"During the trials (OST), there was pressure on each and every athlete, and in that pressure, sticking to the process made me improve my confidence and focus, which is definitely going to help me in the Olympics," said Cheema, who switched from swimming to shooting because of lack of guidance in aquatic sport at the school level.

The Hangzhou Asian Games gold medallist in air pistol team event added that from now on his training for Paris will focus more on the technicalities and getting the mind tuned to the atmosphere of the mega sporting spectacle.

"The training plan post the Olympic selection is more technical and detailed, it is more precise. After the trials (OST) and the Munich World Cup, I felt there were some drawbacks that needed some more work in specific areas. I am working on them... we've got good time to work on it," said Cheema, who comes from a family of sportspersons in Punjab.

His grandfather Balwinder Singh played football for the country, while his uncle Jagwinder Singh Cheema holds an Asian Junior Powerlifting record.

Responding to a question, Cheema said for him it's a 'paraav' (stopover), from which he would learn some lessons and move ahead.

"I am not considering it as my first Olympics, just considering it is the next 'paraav (stopover) on the way," said Cheema, who missed out on a Tokyo Olympics berth three years back.

"Last Olympics, it was a drawback (setback) for me. I gave my 100 per cent but somehow things didn't match up. Slowly I came back (from the disappointment). I am still working on some aspects and that learning will continue in future as well and the improvement is going to continue." The youngster said he would take the Paris Olympics as any other competition.

"...from an athlete's point of view, it would be just a competition for me and I will continue giving my best," said Cheema.

"I have prepared myself for all the matches. I will consider it as a regular match. You know, shooting is a mental game and the result is really important. But, along with that, what is needed is mental stability; the psychology of the athlete matters a lot so that better results can be achieved." In fact, the marksman has received the best tip on how to manage pressure from his uncle, who has told him that 'shooting sport is like meditation'.

"I suppose he (uncle) is right. Meditation has a big role to play in shooting," said Cheema, who is currently training in Austria.

With Cheema also set to partner Rhythm Sangwan in the 10m air pistol Mixed Team event, he said the duo would not be found lacking in coordination.

"We are privileged to being guided under a very good framework; under a very good constructed policy, which pays a lot of attention to every athlete's mental fitness. The whole team is training together. For better coordination and teamwork, we are working hard," he said. PTI AM AM ATK ATK