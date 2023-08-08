Noah Sadaoui’s hat-trick helps FC Goa thump Shillong Lajong 6-0

Guwahati, Aug 8 (PTI) Noah Sadaoui registered the second hat-trick of the tournament as FC Goa began their Durand Cup campaign with a 6-0 rout of Shillong Lajong here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Apart from Noah, Rowllin Borges and the Spanish duo of Victor Rodriguez and Carlos Martinez scored for Goa to hand Shillong Lajong their second loss of the tournament.

Noah was at his usual best keeping the Shillong Lajong side on its toes. The Gaurs took the lead in the 15th minute through Rowllin. Brandon Fernandes' free-kick was flicked on by Devendra Murgaokar which fell on the path of Rowllin who coolly finished past goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh.

Goa scored again within five minutes, when Devendra Murgaokar was found by Brandon's through ball. Devendra unselfishly passed the ball beyond the rushing goalkeeper to Noah who had to just tap the ball inside an empty net to double their advantage.

Advertisment

Goa did not have to wait long for the third goal as Noah scored in the 26th minute through a left footed finish after he was found in space from a pass from Brandon.

The second half was no different as Goa continued to maintain possession and play attacking football.

Noah was in the thick of every action for Goa as he set up the fourth goal. He rolled the ball to left back Sanson Pereira, who found substitute Rodriguez in the middle of the box and the latter finished past the goalkeeper in the 68th minute.

Martinez scored the fifth goal for the Gaurs in the 83rd minute. Noah’s cross was pushed away by the Lajong goalkeeper but it hit the rushing Martinez and the ball deflected into the goal.

Noah then completed a memorable match by completing his hat trick in the 86th minute. PTI APA BS BS