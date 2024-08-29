North Delhi Strikers beat West Delhi Lions by 7 wickets in DPL

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) North Delhi Strikers beat West Delhi Lions by seven wickets after rains curtailed the Delhi Premier League contest to seven-overs-per-side affair here on Thursday.

The winners called it right at the toss and a combined bowling performance helped North Delhi Strikers keep West Delhi Lions to 87 for seven in the first half.

Anmol Sharma's 11-ball 32 not out saved the blushes for WDL whose batters struggled against the precision of Strikers' bowlers, for whom Anirudh Chowdhary, Suyash Sharma and Aman Bharti claimed two wickets apiece.

In reply, North Delhi Strikers were rocked early in the form of Vaibhav Kandpal (4) but a 73-run association for the second wicket between Sarthak Ranjan (27, 14 balls, 3x4s) and Yajas Sharma (41 off 21 balls, 4x4s, 3x6s) laid the foundation of a win.

There was some late drama as North Delhi Strikers still needed 11 of the last five balls but skipper Pranshu Vijayan's 3-ball 9 saw them through.

Brief scores: West Delhi Lions 87/7 in 7 overs (Anmol Sharma 32*; Anirudh Chowdhary 2/27, Suyash Sharma 2/25, Aman Bharti 2/15) lost to North Delhi Strikers 88/3 in 7 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 27, Yajas Sharma 41) by 7 wickets. PTI DDV AH AH