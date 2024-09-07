North Delhi Strikers enter Women's DPL final by beating East Delhi Riders

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) North Delhi Strikers entered the Women's Delhi Premier League final with a seven-wicket win over East Delhi Riders in a rain-affected concluding league match here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, the Riders posted a modest total of 150 for two in 20 overs. In reply, the Strikers chased down the revised D/L target easily, thanks to Upasana Yadav's 65 off 44 balls.

Upasana and Mansi Sharma were off to a brisk start during the chase and were 26/0 by the fourth over. However, Mansi (10 off 10 balls) fell before rain briefly halted play.

After the target was revised to 113 in 14 overs, the Strikers returned with confidence and crossed the 50-run mark by the sixth over.

Nazma Sultana fell for six off 10 deliveries, while Upasana brought up her half-century in 33 balls in the ninth over.

With 38 needed from 30 deliveries, Yadav combined with Ayushi Soni and brought the equation down to 10 runs off the final two overs.

At this time, Yadav's remarkable innings was ended by Priya Mishra in the 13th over.

Thereon, Soni and Monika chased the target down with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Priya Punia and Pratika Rawal gave the Riders a steady start by adding 45 runs in the Powerplay.

Rawal scored her fifty in 33 balls before falling in the 12th over, while Punia joined forces with Pragya Rawat and helped to keep the runs flowing.

Punia reached her half-century in the 17th over, while Rawat fell after making 21 off 20 balls.

Punia managed an unbeaten 63 off 59 deliveries, aiding the Riders in posting 150 for two in their allotted 20 overs.

The Strikers will face South Delhi Superstarz in the finale on Sunday.

Brief scores: East Delhi Riders 150-2 in 20 overs (Priya Punia - 63 not out, Pratika Rawal - 52; Bharti Rawal - 1/16) lost to North Delhi Strikers 113-3 in 13.3 overs (Upasana Yasav - 65, Ayushi Soni - 17 not out; Priya Mishra 1/16) by 7 wickets (via D/L method). PTI AYG AH AH