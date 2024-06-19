North Zone selector: Mithun Manhas, Krishan Mohan front-runners for key post

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas and junior national selection panel member Krishan Mohan Sharma are front-runners for the North Zone selector's post, which will be vacated by former India speedster Salil Ankola.

Former Haryana cricketer Ajay Ratra, who had been interviewed earlier, ex-Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Nikhil Chopra are also in contention for the key post.

Ankola, who could become a part of the junior selection setup, will have to vacate his national selector's position as the senior selection panel has two people from West Zone, more specifically Mumbai.

The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, is also from Mumbai and since he will head the panel, the BCCI convention will force Ankola to move out.

It is learnt that since Ankola will have to move out for no fault of his, the BCCI brass is planning to make him chairman of the junior selection committee. The junior committee doesn't have an international player on its roster with former Karnataka wicket-keeper Thilak Naidu being its chairman.

With Ankola having played one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997, he could be better suited for the post.

"There is former India off-spinner Nikhil Chopra from Delhi, who is believed to have strong backing from DDCA. The other candidate is Mithun Manhas, the former Delhi skipper, who also has the backing of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

"But, it is learnt, that a very influential former office-bearer wanted ex-Punjab skipper Krishan Mohan to apply and he did accordingly. Now, whether he will get the job or not is another matter, but he was asked to apply," a senior BCCI source tracking the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

All-rounder Mohan had played 45 First-class matches for Punjab between 1987 to 1993 and was a member of the Ranji Trophy-winning Punjab side that had Navjot Singh Sidhu, Vikram Rathour and Gursharan Singh in its ranks.

If Mohan gets the job, he could continue for two years as the BCCI constitution allows a cumulative five years for someone who has been in both the junior and senior selection committee.

"Manhas is interested in the job and also has the blessings of the right people in the board. But you can't take Krishan Mohan lightly," the source said. PTI KSH AM KHS AM AM