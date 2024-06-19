North Zone selector: Ratra, Sodhi, Mehra interviewed

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Former India players, Punjab all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi and ex-Haryana cricketer Ajay Ratra, are among several candidates who have been interviewed for the national selector's post, which will fall vacant after former India speedster Salil Ankola steps down soon.

The BCCI has also interviewed Himachal Pradesh pacer-turned-match referee Shakti Singh and former Punjab batter Ajay Mehra. It is also understood that junior national selector Krishan Mohan is also in contention though it couldn't be independently verified.

Ratra is currently associated with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) as fielding coach while Sodhi is a BCCI match referee along with Shakti. Mehra is currently a commentator.

Ankola, who could become a part of the junior selection setup, will have to vacate his national selector's post as the senior selection panel has two people from West Zone, more specifically Mumbai.

The chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar, is also from Mumbai and since he will head the panel, the BCCI convention will force Ankola to move out.

It is learnt that since Ankola will have to move out for no fault of his, the BCCI brass is planning to make him chairman of the junior selection committee. The junior committee doesn't have an international player on its roster with former Karnataka wicket-keeper Thilak Naidu being its chairman.

With Ankola having played one Test and 20 ODIs between 1989 and 1997, he could be better suited for the post.

"There is former India off-spinner Nikhil Chopra from Delhi, who is believed to have strong backing from DDCA. The other candidate is Mithun Manhas, the former Delhi skipper, who also has the backing of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.

"But, it is learnt, that a very influential former office-bearer wanted ex-Punjab skipper Krishan Mohan to apply and he did accordingly. Now, whether he will get the job or not is another matter, but he was asked to apply," a senior BCCI source tracking the developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

All-rounder Mohan had played 45 First-class matches for Punjab between 1987 to 1993 and was a member of the Ranji Trophy-winning Punjab side that had Navjot Singh Sidhu, Vikram Rathour and Gursharan Singh in its ranks.

If Mohan gets the job, he could continue for two years as the BCCI constitution allows a cumulative five years for someone who has been in both the junior and senior selection committee. PTI KHS AM KHS AM AM