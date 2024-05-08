Northamptonshire signs pacer Siddharth Kaul for County Championship

Northampton, May 8 (PTI) Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul was signed by English county side Northamptonshire on Wednesday.

Kaul will feature in the fifth-ranked team's upcoming three County Championship Division 2 contests.

It will be the 33-year-old Punjab-born pacer's maiden outing in the English domestic circuit.

To date, Kaul has bagged 284 First-Class wickets in 83 matches at an average of 26.45, including 13 four-wicket hauls and 16 fifers, while his best innings figures read six for 27.

Talking about his signing with the side, Kaul said: “I’m very happy to be here to represent Northamptonshire and very excited to help the team win games and push for promotion.

“I’m confident that I will bring my positive mindset and experience to help my teammates win in any situation in the match." Northampton head coach John Sadler was excited to sign an experienced campaigner like Kaul.

“Sid has a lot of experience with the ball. He’s played a lot of First-Class cricket and is keen to make a big impact when he joins the squad.

“He’s finished his domestic season over in India where he picked up some good form. So hopefully, he continues that on with us," said Sadler.

The India international is expected to be in action in the team's upcoming tie versus bottom-placed Gloucestershire at home at Wantage Road on Friday. PTI AYG SSC UNG