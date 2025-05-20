NorthEast United assistant coach Naushad Moosa to look after India U-23 for Asian Games

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) NorthEast United assistant coach Naushad Moosa will continue to helm the national men's U-23 side while preparing for next year's Asian Games in Japan even as he retains his job with the Guwahati-based Indian Super League (ISL) side.

Moosa will be available for the India U23 team's international matches as the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to appoint a full-time coach for the national side.

Current senior men's national team head coach Manolo Marquez had also performed the dual role last season as he also guided FC Goa.

"Moosa will take charge of the team on June 1, 2025, when they begin their camp in Kolkata, with the long-term aim of preparing the Blue Colts for the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi and Nagoya, in Japan, in line with the plans laid out to the federation by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports," the AIFF said in a release.

AIFF deputy secretary general Satyanarayan M told PTI that Moosa will look after the team for the international matches and FIFA windows while continuing as NorthEast United assistant coach.

"He will be with the India U23 team for international windows," Satyanarayan said.

On a more immediate basis, however, Moosa's team will face Tajikistan on June 18 and Kyrgyz Republic on June 21 in two exposure matches in Dushanbe.

"In discussions with Manolo Márquez, we concluded that the federation needs to develop the U23 team with more emphasis. The best of these players are all training 10 months a year, and we are thankful to the clubs for the readiness with which they are available for national team duty," Satyanarayan said.

"However, some of them are not getting much game time, which is where we are looking to bridge the gap by playing exposure matches against other competitive international teams of the same age group, during the international windows," he said in the AIFF release.

"We want to thank NorthEast United FC for cooperating in releasing Naushad Moosa for the international windows." Before the Asian Games, the federation plans to utilise the FIFA international windows in September, October, November, and March next year to arrange short training camps of around 10-14 days for the India U23 team, which would also include matches against other U23 teams from around Asia.

Longer camps are planned ahead of the June 2026 FIFA international window, when there are no club matches.

Moosa, who had coached the India U23 team in two friendly matches against Malaysia last year, said, "Representing my country, whether as a player or a coach, is one of the greatest honours in my career. Opportunity to lead the U-23 team for a second year is both exciting and a proud moment." "Last year, we built a strong foundation, and the players showed real commitment. This year, we return with more experience, more hunger, and a few new faces who I believe will add great strength to the squad. I'm confident we can continue to grow and make the country proud," said the former India international.

Later this year, the India U23 team will also play in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, the draw for which will be held on May 29 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"The June games are very important in our journey toward the Asian Games and the AFC U23 Asian Cup. This is an opportunity to assess player responses under pressure, improve our tactics, and build stronger bonds within the team.

"Our goal is to be fully prepared for these major tournaments by testing ourselves against strong opposition," said Moosa.

After camping in Kolkata for a fortnight, the India U23 team will travel to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on June 16 for the two exposure matches, and return home on June 22. PTI PDS PDS AH AH