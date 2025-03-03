NorthEast United beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0, qualify for ISL playoffs

Chennai, Mar 3 (PTI) NorthEast United FC qualified for the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs after their 3-0 thumping of Chennaiyin FC here on Monday.

It all started with a goal from Nestor Albiach (7th minute) early on before Jithin MS (26th) and Alaaeddine Ajaraie (38th) also got into the act in a first-half blitzkrieg.

Chennaiyin FC had their moments in the second half but they failed to convert chances.

With this win, the Highlanders collected 35 points from 23 games and qualified for the playoffs for the first time after the 2020-21 season.

NorthEast United showed great urgency from the first minute of the game, pushing forward in search of the goal. Their early pressure saw Jithin MS force a save from Mohammed Nawaz in the fifth minute.

A couple of minutes later, Nestor handed the lead to the Highlanders. It all started with Ajaraie, who found the Spaniard with a sensational flick. Nestor controlled the ball before slotting it into the bottom right corner of the net.

The Marina Machans conceded a goal again in the 26th minute. The move began with Mohammed Ali Bemammer playing a give-and-go with Jithin before sliding it to Ajaraie in space. The Moroccan eventually picked out Jithin’s surging run and the winger completed the move with a fine finish.

NorthEast United extended their lead in the 38th minute when Jithin lost his marker with a surging run from the left flank before finding Ajaraie in the box. Ryan Edwards was brilliant to block Ajaraie’s initial effort, but the Moroccan followed up the ricochet and slotted it home to score his 21st goal of the campaign.

Ajaraie almost scored his second goal of the night in the 44th minute when Nestor found him with a dink ball. Ajaraie went past his marker before scuffing the shot slightly over the target.

As the first half came to a close, Vincy Barretto had a shot on target against the run of play, but Gurmeet was alert to the danger as he parried the ball away.

The second half saw Owen Coyle make three changes as he introduced Lukas Brambilla, Jitendra Singh and Laldinpuia with the hope of getting back into the game.

Brambilla almost made an instant impact when he forced a save out of Gurmeet after he was picked out by Shields.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Edwards received his second yellow card for recklessly bringing down Ajaraie near the penalty area.

Chennaiyin FC threw bodies forward and created chances, especially in the second half, but in the end they lacked sharpness in front of the goal. It was the seventh cleansheet of the season for the Highlanders. PTI PDS PDS DDV