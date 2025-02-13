NorthEast United beat Jamshedpur FC 2-0 on Ajaraie's historic goal-scoring night

Jamshedpur, Feb 13 (PTI) Moroccan forward Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored a brace to enter his name in record books as NorthEast United secured a 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Thursday.

Ajaraie struck in the sixth and 81st minutes to hand NorthEast United all the three points form the match at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium.

With 20 goals in his kitty, the Moroccan broke Ferran Corominas (2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche's (2021-22) joint record for the most goals by an individual in a single ISL campaign -- 18 goals.

This was also the first time NorthEast United registered a win on the road against Jamshedpur FC in six matches in ISL history. This win keeps Juan Pedro Benali's men well within the mix of the playoffs, as they climbed to the fourth spot with 32 points from 21 matches.

NorthEast United got off the blocks quickly as Ajaraie handed them the lead in the sixth minute of the match. It was a brilliant move from Redeem Tlang who found Thoi Singh in space on the right flank.

The winger released his cross early in the box as the Moroccan slotted it past Albino Gomes in goal, registering his record-breaking 19th goal of the campaign.

Despite the early setback, Khalid Jamil's men pushed bodies forward and kept the visitors on their toes. However, they were unable to break open the opposition's defence in the final third.

Jamshedpur enjoyed more of the ball possession but failed to create enough clear chances for Javi Siverio upfront to bring themselves back in the game.

The hosts started the second half with more zeal as they ventured forward to find a way back into the game. However, NorthEast United FC's backline did enough to thwart the danger in the first quarter of the second half.

In the 65th minute, the Highlanders came close to extending their lead when Nestor found Ajaraie with a telling ball from a freekick. The Moroccan, despite being swarmed by defenders got a proper connection but his header was a whisker away from the target.

Things complicated for the hosts when Nikhil Barla recklessly brought down Thoi in the penalty area, awarding the visitors a spot-kick in the 79th minute.

Ajaraie stepped up to the spot but Albino denied him in his first attempt. However, the attacker followed up and hammered it home from the rebound to double their advantage in the 81st minute. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC