NorthEast United FC aims to rebound against Kerala Blasters in ISL showdown

Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) NorthEast United FC will look to bounce back from their recent defeat as they host Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Sunday.

The Highlanders secured a 1-0 victory in their season opener against Mohammedan FC but faced a setback with a 2-3 loss to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their last match. In contrast, Kerala Blasters come into this fixture after a 2-1 win over East Bengal FC.

In their previous 20 encounters in the ISL, NorthEast United has won five matches, while Kerala Blasters have emerged victorious eight times, with seven matches ending in a draw.

NorthEast United has previously kept clean sheets at home, with a 3-0 win over Odisha FC and a 2-0 victory against Kerala Blasters. However, they have never managed to achieve three consecutive clean sheets at home in the ISL, making this an important opportunity for the hosts.

"I'm really happy, and proud of my players because we have shown that we're growing," NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said in a release.

"My team needs to improve in many areas, from all the areas, we need to keep working, now we have another final (against KBFC) we will think about the next game." Kerala Blasters boast a positive track record against NorthEast United, having won three times and drawn twice in their last six encounters. Their aerial threat is evident, with five headed goals scored in the ISL since the start of the 2023-24 season, a factor that the home team will need to monitor closely.

In their last match, Kwame Peprah came off the bench to score the winner against East Bengal FC. Notably, 14 goals have been scored in or after the 85th minute in the competition, underscoring the competitive nature of the matches.

"The reason we won against EBFC is not only because of a strong starting line-up, but also because of a really good finishing line-up," head coach Mikael Stahre said.

"You see that every single week now, and every single day actually, or a match in this ISL, that lots of goals are being scored in the dying minutes. Everyone in football talks about the line-up, but also about who is in the line-up in the closing minutes of the game."