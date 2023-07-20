NorthEast United FC rope in Spanish centre-back Zabaco

Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) Spanish centre-back Michel Zabaco, who is a product of the Atletico Madrid youth academy, has signed up for the NorthEast United FC for the upcoming season, the Highlanders announced on Thursday.

Advertisment

The 34-year-old centre-back brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record from his remarkable journey in the second and third tiers of Spanish football.

Born in Burgos, Zabaco was signed up by Atletico Madrid youth academy at the age of 16.

He rose through the ranks, progressing from the club's C team to the Atletico Madrid B team.

Advertisment

In 2012, Zabaco made the switch to Almeria, where he fought his way into the first team. Demonstrating his tenacity and skill, Zabaco played pivotal roles in securing promotions for his last three clubs, including his hometown team, Burgos FC.

Joining NorthEast United FC marks a new chapter for Zabaco, as he ventures outside of Spain for the first time.

"I have heard good things about the country, the Indian Super League, and about its great players, stadiums, and coaches. I am very excited... I believe it will be a remarkable season for all of us." Head coach Juan Pedro Benali shared insights into the successful acquisition of his fellow compatriot.

"We were searching for a player with a fighting mentality, exceptional leadership skills, and vast experience," the Spaniard said.

"Zabaco perfectly embodies these qualities, and his sense of responsibility will be invaluable. "Moreover, he will serve as a mentor to our young players, sharing his knowledge and expertise. That's precisely why we brought him on board." PTI TAP