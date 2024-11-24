NorthEast United FC win All India Governor’s Gold Cup international football tournament

Gangtok, Nov 24 (PTI) NorthEast United FC pipped Gangtok Himalayan 4-3 in the penalty shootout to win the 40th edition of the All India Governor’s Gold Cup international football tournament here on Sunday.
Making their first appearance in the competition, NorthEast United proved to be the better side in the summit clash as they clinched a thrilling win in the tournament which was organised after a gap of five years.
The contest was tied 0-0 in the regulation period at the Paljor Stadium.
Gangtok Himalayan ended as the runner-up once again in the competition, having done so in the 2019 edition when they had lost to Mohamadan Sporting Club.
Earlier in the day, the venue also hosted an exhibition match between the Chief Minister’s XI and Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) XI, which the latter won 4-3. PTI DDV PDS PDS