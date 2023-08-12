Northeast United ride on Jhigan's own goal to hold FC Goa to a 2-2 draw

Guwahati, Aug 12 (PTI) Northeast United FC rode on an own goal by defender Sandesh Jhingan to hold FC Goa to a 2-2 draw in the Durand Cup here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Manvir Singh opened the scoring for Northeast as Rowllin Borges equalised for Goa in the injury time of first half.

But Jhingan's own goal gave Northeast the lead as Noah Sadaoui's penalty helped Goa salvage a draw.

Both teams have four points each after two matches but FC Goa takes the top spot on virtue of goal difference.

Advertisment

It was an even contest from the start as both teams were trying to create chances going forward by keeping possession. There were no clear cut chances for both teams as they were content to attempt from long rangers.

The first goal of the game came in 24th minute from a mistake by Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh. He delayed a back pass clearance and the keeper who was outside the box was closed down by Manvir Singh.

The ball deflected into the goal giving Northeast United the lead.

Advertisment

Goa equalised in the final seconds of injury time of the first half. Brandon's corner was met brilliantly on the volley by Borges and his shot landed in the top corner.

Goa started the second half carrying on the momentum from the first half but it was Northeast United who took the lead again through an own goal by Jhingan in the 52nd minute.

Manvir's low cross from the right wing was deflected into his own net by Jhingan who was under pressure by Parthib Gogoi who was lurking behind him.

Advertisment

Goa dominated the possession but still could not create any clear cut chances.

Noah earned a penalty as he was clumsily fouled by Mohammed Irshad inside the box. He converted the penalty to equalise the score for FC Goa.

FC Goa pushed for the winner as they launched continuous attacks into the Highlanders' box but the defence was solid with the goalkeeper Mirshad making some good saves. PTI APA AT AT