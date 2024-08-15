Northern Railways promotes Paris Olympics medallist Aman Sehrawat as OSD

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Northern Railways on Wednesday promoted wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, to the post of officer on special duty (OSD), an official said.

Sehrawat bagged the bronze medal in the 57kg freestyle category, becoming India's youngest ever Olympic medallist at 21. His effort helped India win its sixth medal at the Paris Olympics.

"In a meeting held at the Northern Railway Headquarters, General Manager Shri Shobhan Chaudhuri presented a token of appreciation to the Olympian for winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.

"On this occasion, Shri Sujit Kumar Mishra, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway promoted Shri Aman Sehrawat for his Olympic medal win and appointed him as OSD/Sports," Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu S Upadhyay said in a press statement.

"Shri Aman Sehrawat, an Indian freestyle wrestler, brought immense pride and glory to the nation by winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. His dedication, hard work, and perseverance have been an inspiration to millions," he said. PTI JP DIV DIV