Not many takers as PCB sells broadcast rights for nearly half of reserve price

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has settled for nearly half of its reserve price kept for selling broadcasting rights for the international home matches between the period of August 2024 and December 2026.

The broadcasting rights for the Pakistan region have been sold for PKR 1.72 billion, which is at least PKR 1.48 billion less than the initial reserve price of PKR 3.2 billion the board kept for selling the rights.

However, the PCB officials, without having sharing any figures, claim that the rights were sold at more than twice the amount from the previous rights cycle (FTP 2021 to 2024).

As per available details, the PCB recently sold its Pakistan region broadcasting rights for the 28-month period to a Pakistani consortium of ARY and Tower Sports and claimed to have sold it for a higher amount when compared with the last contract.

The PCB said that the rights were awarded “following a transparent tender process” in which several bids were received.

The rights are for 11 Tests, including seven in the 2024-25 season, 26 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

The ODIs include a couple of three-nation ODI series in the current and next season.

The fact that no high profile foreign broadcaster showed interest in the Pakistan international home season rights is an indication that the PCB is facing problems in generating revenues expected from broadcasting rights.

Even Pakistan Television, the state owned network, bid PKR 1.6 billion and didn’t bother to increase the amount even though the eventual successful bid was for PKR 1.72 billion.

“It is far less than initially what the PCB had anticipated while keeping its reserve price of PKR 3.2 billion,” a source aware of the developments said.

Additionally, the PTV bought the broadcasting rights after securing the sub-licensing for PKR 500 million from the consortium.

Therefore, both the consortium and the PTV earned profitable deals but PCB failed to make the most jam-packed season financially.

Interestingly, the PCB is now finding it difficult to get a broadcaster in the UK to show the Pakistan and England Test series in October-November with Sky Sports showing no interest at all in securing rights for the UK territory.

But the PCB is confident that with time in hand, it will eventually find a broadcaster for the series in the UK.