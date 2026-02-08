Not many teams take Adil Rashid like Nepal did: Harry Brook

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) England skipper Harry Brook expressed his surprise at the manner in which Nepal's batters took on their lead spinner Adil Rashid during their T20 World Cup campaign opener here on Sunday.

Former champions England survived a mighty scare to prevail by four runs after setting Nepal a stiff target of 185.

"It wasn't easy at all, thankfully got over the line. They played extremely well and not many teams take Adil Rashid like they did. I thought we were in a very good position to defend that. I wish them all the best for the rest of the competition," Brook said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

England rode on attacking fifties from Jacob Bethell and Brook and Will Jacks' 18-ball 39-run cameo to score 184 for seven.

"Beth played outstanding, the way he was rocking back and hitting the spinners into the stands was great. I just said we put 2-3 wickets and it all changes. We have so many options. I don't think Sam (Curran) bowled until a lot later.

"Rashid got a tap there and it's not often that he doesn't bowl four overs. I am sure he will bounce back. He knew exactly what he was going to bowl," Brook added.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said they are not just participating in the tournament but looking to cause an upset or two, evidence of which was clearly there in the spirited display against England.

"I think the boys gave it all. I am very proud of them. We had the belief when we came to this World Cup. We didn't come here just to participate. The result didn't go our way but effort wise we gave 100% in every department. Last over Sam Curran bowled really well. We will improve from there." Rohit said.

Regarding the chase, he added, "We were calculating. We wanted to wickets in hands with 10 runs per over in the last few overs. It wasn't a plan to take on Adil Rashid and it just happened. We will not take any team lightly.

"We as a team need to be at our 100%. They are very passionate. The whole of Kathmandu, Nepal came here to support us. I think all of Nepal will be proud of us." Man of the Match Jacks didn't shy away from giving Nepal the credit they deserved after giving England a run for their money.

"I think full credit to Nepal. They were absolutely brilliant. We saw that this was tricky when we batted, but they played against us really very well and they really took us close there," Jacks said.

On his own effort with the bat, he said, "It's nice to spend some time in the middle (on his batting). I've been a bit short over the last month or so and by keeping it simple, the guys in the middle have described to me what it's like out there, so just let the ball come, nice and easy to do it." Asked if Nepal missed a trick by bowling pace in the last over, which went for 21 runs, Jacks said, "I saw they were debating. I think the helmet ran out and then ran off, so obviously in hindsight they might have done that, but all in all they were tactically very good.

"They've obviously pushed us right to the edge there. I think if the surfaces are going to continue to behave like that, then that's going to be crucial going forward." Adaptability to the pitches is going to be the key in the upcoming matches, Jacks said. PTI AH AH PDS PDS