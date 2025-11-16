Not only a fast-bowling country anymore: SA coach Conrad hails spin revolution

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) South Africa coach Shukri Conrad was overwhelmed to see his spinners rule the roost in the first Test against India at the Eden Gardens, signalling to him that the Rainbow Nation is no longer an exclusive "fast bowling country" and hoped that a lot more slow bowlers will emerge.

Fresh off a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Pakistan, South Africa out-bowled India on their own turning strip to secure a 30-run win and go 1-0 up in the two-Test series here on Sunday.

"We are thrilled that we can come here to the subcontinent with a quality pack of spinners. We were always found wanting when we came to the subcontinent. I think it was a mindset change as well, that you've got to start showing your belief in spin bowlers," Conrad said during the post-match media interaction.

The win was South Africa's first Test victory in India in more than 15 years as they now dream of a series-win on these shores after 25 years. Their only series victory in India was way back in 2000 under Hansie Cronje, and spinners are central to the ambition of another series triumph.

"I think it will do wonders for our game back home as well because youngsters can now see there's a line of sight that we're keen on spinners as well. It's not only a fast bowling country.” This transformation began with the 1-1 draw in Pakistan, where their three-spinner formation was born.

Senuran Muthusamy, the Player-of-the-Series there with 11 wickets, is now their third spinner but missed out at Eden due to conditions and team combinations.

"The dark experiences teams have had coming here. The psyche now is such that whilst we might not have the ability that a lot of teams have, we haven't untapped that ability yet. What we lack in that, we certainly make up in the ability to play as a unit," he added.

Conrad said the Eden victory stands alongside their WTC triumph at Lord’s, because beating India at their home requires both tactical clarity and mental toughness.

"I said it again a few days ago, we won a World Test Championship final earlier in the year against Australia at Lord's. This was right up there for us.

"We never give up. I'm so proud of that group down there. In terms of the belief that they've got and how they pull together as a unit. It will do wonders for our psyche. It will do wonders for us going forward." But he knows that the job is only half done as the bigger target is to win the series in India.

"We won a Test match in Pakistan. We've now won a Test match here. But the job's far from done. You don't come to a country to win a Test match. You, obviously, want to win the series." On the next challenge in Guwahati, Conrad said: "Guwahati will present its own challenges. I'm pretty certain and quietly confident that we'll be up to the task there as well." The coach was all praise for skipper Temba Bavuma’s unbeaten 55 in the second innings before the bowlers successfully defended the target of 124.

"Firstly, on Temba, I said it two days before the Test match, having our best player back is very reassuring for us, it brings calmness," he said.

Bavuma made a comeback during this series after recovering from a calf injury that he sustained post the WTC triumph in June.

"In the last 18 months to 24 months he's been one of the best players in the world, and he showed that again this morning and yesterday afternoon. He was clear on how he wanted to do it, and went against the grain of everybody else in the match.

"That was the difference between the two sides, Temba's innings, his partnership with (Corbin Bosch) Boshie this morning, I thought that was immense and that gave us something we felt we could defend." Happy for Harmer ============ Veteran off-spinner Simon Harmer continued his fairytale comeback with an eight-wicket match-haul, and the Player of the Match award here.

Conrad recalled the moment Harmer reached out to him, describing it as a turning point in their plans.

"When Simon called me up a few months ago and he said he's desperate to play for South Africa again, I was more desperate to have him back." Harmer was also their second-highest wicket-taker in Pakistan (13 wickets) behind Nauman Ali and is now key to their subcontinent blueprint.

He was also asked about stump-mic controversy when Jasprit Bumrah referred to Bavuma as "bauna", a Hindi term for dwarfism in a discussion on whether to take DRS on the opening day, and the video of which has since then gone viral.

After the match, Bumrah was seen walking over to the Proteas captain and exchanging a warm hug amid the controversy that had erupted on day 1.

Conrad just praised his captain’s character.

"Thankfully, he has got a heart like a giant. We'll leave it at that," he signed off.